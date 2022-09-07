Texans top the Bulldogs

Wimberley High School Texans volleyball team hosted the Burnet High School Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 2. The Texans swept the Bulldogs 3-0. The Texans defeated the Bulldogs by scores of: game one 25-16; game two 25 -19 and game three 25 -12. The Texans have a record of 19-6. The next home game for the Texans will be Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. against the Fredericksburg High School Billies. The Billies’ current record is 18-9. Pictured is Texan Sr. #5 Emily Thames and Fr. Mariah McCoy with a block from the Bulldog player.