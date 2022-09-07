See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Texans top the Bulldogs

Wimberley High School Texans volleyball team hosted the Burnet High School Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 2. The Texans swept the Bulldogs 3-0. The Texans defeated the Bulldogs by scores of: game one 25-16; game two 25 -19 and game three 25 -12. The Texans have a record of 19-6. The next home game for the Texans will be Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. against the Fredericksburg High School Billies. The Billies’ current record is 18-9. Pictured is Texan Sr. #5 Emily Thames and Fr. Mariah McCoy with a block from the Bulldog player.

Photo by Albert Sanchez

