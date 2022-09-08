See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»»Fentanyl distributor arrested in San Marcos

Fentanyl distributor arrested in San Marcos

By on Hays County, News, San Marcos

Staff Report

SAN MARCOS — A 20-year-old fentanyl distributor was arrested in San Marcos.

On Friday, September 2, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the San Marcos Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence for a man suspected of supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community.
After weeks of investigating, police identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as the suspected fentanyl distributor and obtained a warrant to search his residence.
Rios and a juvenile male were detained during the search without incident. During the evidentiary search, police located 384 fentanyl pills (counterfeit Percocet) in two prescription pill bottles inside the suspect’s apartment. Police also located 12 fentanyl pills in the coin pocket of the juvenile’s jeans and seized two firearms from the apartment.
During a police interview with Rios, he admitted to regularly supplying the juvenile with fentanyl pills.
Rios was arrested and faces charges of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession of a controlled substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a minor and Possession of a Controlled Substance. As of September 8, Rios remains in the Hays County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.