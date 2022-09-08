Fentanyl distributor arrested in San Marcos

Staff Report

SAN MARCOS — A 20-year-old fentanyl distributor was arrested in San Marcos.

On Friday, September 2, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the San Marcos Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence for a man suspected of supplying fentanyl pills to members of the community.

After weeks of investigating, police identified Anthony Jean Perez Rios as the suspected fentanyl distributor and obtained a warrant to search his residence.

Rios and a juvenile male were detained during the search without incident. During the evidentiary search, police located 384 fentanyl pills (counterfeit Percocet) in two prescription pill bottles inside the suspect’s apartment. Police also located 12 fentanyl pills in the coin pocket of the juvenile’s jeans and seized two firearms from the apartment.