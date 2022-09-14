Fajita Fiesta is back

Staff Report

BUDA — The Buda Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Fajita Fiesta on Sept. 23 and 24 at Buda Amphitheater and City Park and is inviting the community to attend or show their skills and be part of the competition.

The free event — which has not been held since 2018 — kicks off on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. and will feature live music from rock and folk singer Max Omer. The margarita competition judging will be held at 8:30 p.m., and Texas Tejano Music Award winner Ray Ray will close out the night at 10 p.m.

On Sept. 24, the Fiesta opens at 9 a.m. The Amphitheater will have performances from Dance Unlimited and Lehman High School Mariachi Los Lobos, plus the chihuahua beauty contest, jalapeño eating contest and grito contest. The Wyatt Weaver Band will take the stage at 4:30 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m. the awards presentation for all competitions will begin. Saturday’s headliner is Grammy-nominated performer JR Gomez and the Conjunto Bandits who will wrap up the Fiesta.

Additionally, Brooklyn’s Down South will host a tented beer garden, and a variety of food vendors will be under the pavilion. There will also be a kids zone with family-friendly activities for all ages and arts, crafts and merchandise vendors around the main park area.

Trophies will be given for best fajitas (along with cash prizes), best jalapeño poppers, best salsa, best charro beans, best margaritas and best showmanship. Cooker check-in begins on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 9 a.m.

For more information on the Fiesta or to sign up as a cooker or part of the competition, visit the Chamber website at www.budachamber.org.