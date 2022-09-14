By Wayland D. Clark

After Wimberley earned a 3-2 win by beating Fredericksburg in the fifth game 15-11, Stephanie Barthels, the Lady Texans head volleyball coach said, “I was 100% sure this was going to be really tough.”

Fredericksburg narrowly managed a 25-23 win in the first game, which was tied several times and had each team’s lead going back and forth.

Wimberley earned every point, but it seemed the Billies spent a lot of energy to win that first game. The Lady Texans took advantage winning the next two games 25-17 and 25-21.

“I thought it might go four games, but they are a seasoned team with a lot of seniors and juniors and we’re a younger team,” Barthels said.

In the fourth game, it was Wimberley who seemed to have spent a lot of energy for the back-to-back wins in games two and three, and the Billies’ seniors and juniors experience showed as Fredericksburg won 25-17 forcing the fifth and final game. As in the previous games, the lead went back and forth. But the Lady Texans got some key blocks from Mariah McCoy, and Jesse Weeks managed a couple of aces helping Wimberley 22-6 (1-0) to a 15-11 win.

“I’m proud of the team; we got what we needed to pull us through. It’s a district win. I’m happy,” said Barthels.

The 3-2 score totals were 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 17-25, and 15-11.

Blocks: Mariah McCoy 3, Aces: Jesse Weeks 5, Kills: Laney Hennessee 13, Assists: Jesse Weeks 29, Digs: Maddy Harris 25.

Friday, Sept. 16 The Lady Texans Volleyball host Bandera at 6 p.m. Wimberley Texans Football host Fredericksburg at 7:30 p.m.