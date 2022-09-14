Login
Hays Hawks rise to victory 54-21
By
Staff Report
on
September 14, 2022
Hays Hawks
Sports
#7 Jaime Hernandez runs the ball.
#76 Bryce Kelly celebrates #20 Zach Obara’s touchdown.
#23 Chris Bruce passes a Cedar Creek Eagle while running the ball.
#12 Tyler Mcinvale passes the ball.
Kickoff team starts running down the field following kick by #3 Nick Burgess.
Photos by Katelyn Pesina As the sun goes down at Hays High School’s away game against Cedar Creek High School in Bastrop, Hays senior #23 Chris Bruce makes a run down the field.
Hays Hawks Football
Hays High School
