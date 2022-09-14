Kyle City Council approves development, ties into Vybe

By Amira Van Leeuwenw

KYLE – The Kyle City Council unanimously approved a development agreement and zoning request located on the east side of I-35 across the street from Ascension Seton Hospital, between the city and CTC Residential, LLC on Sept. 6.

The development agreement outlines the standards of a privately funded development that will be required to meet for architectural style, building materials, traffic improvements to the Kyle Parkway and Seton Parkway intersection, accessibility to public open space and the Vybe.

The property is bound to the south by raw land and a minor access road that runs parallel to Kyle Parkway roughly 400 feet to the south; to the west by raw land planned for retail discount store development; to the east by Seton Parkway with approximately 600 linear feet of frontage; and to the north by Bunton Branch Creek, according to agenda documents.

Original renderings shown in the Mixed-Use PUD development agreement were pitched roofs with a little less architectural accouterments. The property will consist of multifamily apartments, retail, office space and public open space that will also tie into the City’s Vybe Trail System, serving as a Vybe Spot, which is meant to be an area along the trail that serves as a place for people to gather.

The developers have also added more allowances for food trucks on an event lawn in addition to the 7,500-square-foot food and beverage building. In total, the lawn is 38,000 square feet. There is also 16,500 square footage available for additional commercial entities like a gym, cafe or office building. Additionally, the Vybe Trail expansion will also have all maintenance paid for by the landowner.

The developers are also going to be adding $100,000 in funding for public art in coordination with the newly-formed Arts Commission. They also have plans to reduce traffic associated with the project based on their traffic plan.

In the city staff’s opinion, the project is “above and beyond.” City council members also loved the development plan.

“It just gets better and better,” council member Daniela Parsley said.

Council member Yvonne Flores-Cale said the project excites her, but she would like to see more shaded area.

Mayor Pro Tem Robert Rizo wanted to ensure the agreement had codified language to make sure the green space wouldn’t be completely closed off to the public if sold.

“I want to make sure that is always public space,” Rizo said.

Travis Donnell, vice president of Wexford Real Estate Investors, said they designed a creative solution that connects the park to the balance of the shopping centers through the boulevard.

“We’ve restricted the project from putting any sort of fencing or barriers along these roadways so 24/7 any sort of car can come through and access the park. We also applied the same restriction to any sort of fencing around the park itself,” Donnell said.

“I’m glad to see the big improvements that this project has brought forward,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “I’m excited to see more restaurants and cool spaces come to the city.”

Donnell said this is just the beginning of the company’s projects in the city.

“We’re local Texans, and this won’t be our last project, and we’re gonna start with this one and make you very proud,” Donnell said.