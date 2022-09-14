Local health department to host Hispanic/Latino Health-Diet Forums

Staff Report

As part of the Healthy Hays Forum Series, the Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) will host two Hispanic/Latino Health-Diet Forums on Sept. 20 and 27 at Lehman High School, located at 1700 Lehman Rd.

According to a press release, the health department wanted to bring to light common health problems within the Hispanic community. Dieticians will discuss common health issues in the Hispanic/Latino community, including diabetes and obesity.

“Diabetes and other health issues, many of which are related to our diets, are often under-treated among Hispanics,” said Health Equity and Community Engagement Program Manager Matthew Gonzales in a press release.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the public to speak with local vendors, and presentations will be from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

“We want to empower members of the community to take charge of their own health and learn about strategies and ideas for making positive changes toward a healthier life,” Gonzales said.

The HCLHD is also giving away five H-E-B gift cards at each forum as door prizes.

For more information on the forum, visit the Hays County Local Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HaysCountyLocalHealthDepartment/ or contact Community Outreach Specialist Austin Baier at Austin.Baier@co.hays.tx.us.

The forums will be presented in Spanish on Sept. 20 and English on Sept. 27.