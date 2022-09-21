3-0 win for Lady Tiger volleyball

Photo by Albert Sanchez

The volleyball compresses on the arms of freshman Henley Anderson as she makes one of nine digs in the Lady Tigers 3-0 win over home team Westlake on Tuesday, September 13. Anderson also had 13 kills in the 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 game. “It’s a big win for us,” Head Coach Michael Kane said after the game, “Lake Travis and Westlake have been winning district so to come in their house and get this win is making a big statement for us.” Next home games vs Buda Johnson on Friday, September 30 at 7 and vs Austin Anderson on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.