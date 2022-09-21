H.O.M.E Center gives and receives

By Brittany Anderson

HAYS COUNTY — An issue as complex as housing insecurity can’t be solved alone, but a local nonprofit and many members of the community are working together to find solutions.

H.O.M.E (Homeless Outreach Mitigation Emergency) Center of Central Texas is a nonprofit coalition based in San Marcos and services all of Hays County, helping unhoused individuals find reliable housing, as well as offering a myriad of other services.

Hannah Durrance is the founder and director of H.O.M.E Center. Her mission to end housing insecurity after her own experiences has helped expand the center into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit coalition that partners with county Emergency Rental Assistance programs and works one-on-one with people to provide resources that fit their individual needs.

One of the main components of the center is providing individuals and families temporary housing placement in motel rooms. Durrance said that the need for this has dramatically increased over the last two years. Before, they were only housing around one to two families in motels a month. Currently, there are over 60 households being sheltered in motels, and 39 that have moved into housing in the past eight months.

Along with offering motel placement, H.O.M.E Center provides transportation to appointments and community services, assistance with job searching and resume building, hygiene bags, clothes and other necessary items that are received through donations, and case managers who help clients through the process of applying for homes, apartments, social security, food stamps and more.

Recently, some members of the community have given back to the H.O.M.E Center.

Hays County Pct. 2 Commissioner Mark Jones gave the center a $10,000 check for discretionary funds, which Durrance said has gone towards funding some salaries, paying for shelters, gasoline for individuals trying to get to work and resources for applying to apartments.

Additionally, Yasheda Sullivan, outreach director at First Baptist Church NBC, donated backpacks with school supplies and COVID-19 testing kits, which Durrance said went to the children who come through the center, many of whom are leaving domestic violence situations and do not have time to bring all of their necessary items.

“As an outreach director at my church, I couldn’t effectively help my clients without the partnership of community agencies such as H.O.M.E Center and the services they provide,” Sullivan said. “So, we work together to serve the community and city of San Marcos’ most vulnerable, marginalized population.”

For those interested in helping out the center, Durrance said that they are open to individuals who are knowledgeable in data entry, have grant writing experience or could help organize and distribute donations, transport clients to appointments, help clients fill out applications and, of course, any fundraising opportunities.

People needing assistance from H.O.M.E Center, visit www.homecentertx.org/how-to-receive-services to learn more.