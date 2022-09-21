See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Johnson HS threat investigation complete

By on Buda, News

Staff Report

Johnson High School parents, teachers and staff were sent the following email in the evening on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as an update to a threat made to the campus.

Dear Johnson Parents, Teachers, and Staff,

As promised, we have an update for you regarding the gun threat against the school that was written on a bathroom wall.

Investigators have identified the student who wrote it. That student will be held criminally liable for making a threat and will face school district disciplinary consequences. The investigation has determined that the student did not have the means to carry out the threat, so we are able to definitively say that this threat has been resolved.

I want to again acknowledge our partners in law enforcement for their diligent work on this investigation overnight and during the day today. They do not tire in their efforts to keep our students and staff safe. I also want to thank you for your patience. We know threats against the school can be frightening and it is not easy to wait for information.

As a reminder, making threats against a school is not a joke; it is a serious crime. If you see, or hear, something; say something. We are proud of the students and staff members who reported this threat. We are a family and it takes everyone speaking up to keep us out of harm’s way.

The district has partnered with iWatch Texas, a statewide suspicious activity reporting network. You can leave tips at: www.hayscisd.net/iwatch.

