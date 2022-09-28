Buda native makes Top 25 in nationwide contest

By Megan Wehring

BUDA – Are mullets making a comeback?

One local resident says yes, as he made it to the top 25 final round of the 2022 USA Mullet Championship – a mullet hairstyle competition all in fun to support the charity, Stop Soldier Suicide.

“The USA Mullet Championship is just a fun way to raise awareness and funds to contribute to different charities and to bring some old style back and put a little modern-day swag into it,” Brandon Hernandez said.

Hernandez is a Buda Native who attended Tom Green Elementary School, Dahlstrom Middle School and Hays High School but eventually transferred to Lehman High School when it opened – he was in Lehman’s first graduating class in 2007. He is a member of the union brotherhood as an electrician and has chosen to deepen his roots in his hometown and settle down in the Shadow Creek neighborhood with his family.

He has also contributed to giving back to his community by volunteering as a head coach at the Hays Youth Baseball and Softball Association.

Hernandez decided to grow his hair for a mullet in November 2020. With the help of Two Blessed Barbershop in downtown Buda and the Hair by Love Salon in Kyle, mullet magic was made.

“I was inspired by country star Morgan Wallen to grow my hair out,” Hernandez said. “The beginning was a bit harsh, but you get used to it and now I love it. Mullets are definitely making a comeback! I mean, look, they have a competition strictly for this hairstyle for all ages and genders.”

To keep up with Hernandez’s journey in the championship and learn more about the history of the mullet hairstyle, please visit https://mulletchamp.com/.