Dripping Springs approves $30.41 million budget

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – After months of deliberation, the Dripping Springs City Council approved a budget of over $30 million in expenses last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Dripping Springs City Council approved the fiscal year 2022-2023 operating budget of $30,414,062.84 in expenses and set the tax rate at 0.1778 per $100 assessed valuation. The property tax rate is a decrease from fiscal year 2021-2022, which was 0.1900 per $100 valuation.

“Some of the additional budget dollars derived from Ad Valorem have come from new properties either built or annexed into the city which require additional services and expenditures by the city,” according to a city press release.

The city’s budget includes funding for several projects and programs.

The city has also committed $1,096,332 toward transportation improvements, $204,050 in street and right-of-way maintenance and street improvements – which brings a total of $1,994,089.99 in total transportation expenses, according to the budget documents.

Over $548,000.00 in park improvements is slated to be completed in FY 2023. This includes parking improvements and additional skate park funding at Founders Memorial Park, funding for future lighting improvements at Sports and Recreation Park, and construction of park wayfinding signage at Founders Memorial Park and Veterans Memorial Park.

The budget, for the first time, establishes a comprehensive Utility Fund which incorporates both wastewater and water operations.

The adopted budget includes funding for numerous Capital Projects, including remodeling of City Hall (about $500,000), rehabilitation of the Stephenson Building (about $210,000), Downtown Public Restrooms (about $200,000), and drainage improvements at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park (about $345,000).

In the city’s general fund, revenue totals $13,987,117.22.