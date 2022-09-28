Dripping Springs volleyball falls to Lake Travis, not without a fight

Dripping Springs had a chance to win the fourth set with this shot by (3) sophomore Riley Certain. The ball cleared the front line but was handled in the back court and Lake Travis tied it 24-24, eventually winning the set 26-24. Dripping Springs won the first set by that same score but LT took the next two sets 25-19, 25-22 for the win. Freshman Henley Anderson led attacking with 17 kills followed by Mackenzie Plante with 10 kills. Dripping Springs host Buda Johnson on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. and Buda Johnson on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.