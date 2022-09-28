See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
Dripping Springs wins 55-7 victory over Bowie

By on Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports

By Wayland D. Clark

Dripping Springs held a 34-0 lead when Bowie started its homecoming ceremonies at halftime at Burger Center on Friday, Sept. 23. The Tigers were near perfect, with the exception of a rare missed PAT, in a 55-7 win. 

Quarterback Austin Novosad, who sat out the second half, completed 21 of 24 passes for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jack Williams came in the third quarter and completed 6 of 7 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. 

Dripping Springs scored on 5 pass receptions, had 2 rushing touchdowns and Greyson Jones intercepted a Bowie pass returning it for a touchdown. Boston Papp, Kyle Koch, Garon Duncan, Jack Tyndall, Braedon Mulder all scored touchdowns and Joseph Moreland scored twice. 

Tyndall led rushing with 19 carries for 105 yards. Koch led receivers with 9 receptions for 91 yards. Dripping Springs 4-0 (2-0) will host Buda Johnson 2-3 (2-1) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Photo by Wayland D. Clark
Dripping Springs’ Boston Papp (25) makes a leaping catch in the end zone over the outstretched arms of Bowie defender Jake Cole (48) on this 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Novosad.

 

