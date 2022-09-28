Hays County recognizes POSAC

STAFF REPORT

HAYS COUNTY – Members of the Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC) received recognition on Tuesday, Sept. 21, by the Hays County Commissioners Court for their efforts and contributions to the 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond program.

Under the program, which consists of $75 million in general bonds to fund parks, open spaces, conservation lands, and recreational opportunities, five projects have received approval for funding since November 2021, including Sentinel Peak Preserve outside of Wimberley. The Hays County Commissioners Court continues working to allocate the remaining funds.

Parks bond projects will ensure the preservation of open spaces, protect the county’s ecology, create connecting trails, and restore beloved parks.

The court celebrated POSAC members with a proclamation recognizing their community leadership and expertise to improve the parks and open spaces of Hays County. Commissioners Mark Jones, Pct. 2 and Lon Shell, Pct. 3, co-sponsored the POSAC proclamation.

“Their long nights and continuous work that move Hays County towards a stronger, more equitable and inclusive community does not go unrecognized,” Shell said.

Jones thanked the POSAC members for their enthusiasm and diligence to move projects forward.

“Working to help build the Parks and Open Space Bond consisted of many hours and plenty of patience,” he said. “With the help of this dedicated team, we have come one step closer to seeing these community improvement projects come to life.”

Shell said he also applauds the Hays County community that came together to make these bond projects a reality. “I’m eager to continue working on these projects and to watch our community enjoy these loved spaces,” he said.

POSAC Members

Scott Way (Chair)

Blanca Loya (Vice Chair)

Burt Dement

Carolyn Gonzales

Jim Camp

Karen Ford

Kasey Mock

Kathryn Nichols

Lori Olson

Scott Tomhave

Laura DuPont

Lisa Prewitt