Seniors at The Philomena Assisted Living and Memory Care in Kyle recently made some first responders smile. Residents came together to make some homemade pumpkin cookies for the local fire department. “Our residents wanted to wish the men and women who are dedicated to keeping us safe a happy Labor Day. We thought they’d enjoy some homemade treats,” said Ian Handke, Philomena executive director. “Residents at the Philomena enjoy giving back to the local community.”