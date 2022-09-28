Teacher named award finalist

Staff Report

DRIPPING SPRINGS – A local teacher was named a finalist for a statewide award.

Chelsea Bivens, a science teacher at Dripping Springs High School (DSHS), was named a 2022 Teaching Excellence Award finalist by the Phi Beta Kappa Alumni Association of Greater Austin.

The winning teacher, to be announced in October, will receive $2,500 with an additional $500 going to the winner’s school to be spent on a project determined by the teacher.

The Teaching Excellence Award recognizes Austin area high school teachers who have demonstrated instructional expertise, classroom innovation, the ability to cultivate their students’ love of learning and their ability for critical thinking, who expand their own knowledge in the liberal arts and sciences, and who share their own classroom success for the benefit of their colleagues.

Bivens, one of four finalists, is in her third year at DSHS and teaches aquatic science. Other finalists are McNeil High School’s Erin Balfour, Austin Waldorf School’s Deborah Mann and Pflugerville High School’s Heidi Reich.