WHS senior recognized

By Megan Wehring

WIMBERLEY –John Moore, a senior at Wimberley High School (WHS), has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Incoming WHS Principal Ryan Wilkes presented Moore with a certificate from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Moore is one of approximately 34,000 Commended Students across the nation and achieved recognition by scoring highly on the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

In addition to a strong academic record at WHS, Moore has also excelled in extracurricular activities. He was a contributing member of the 4A State Champion Team Tennis squad (2021), finished as a state silver medalist in spring tennis (4A boys doubles, 2022), and received state silver and state bronze medals for his contributions to the UIL Current Issues and Social Studies teams in 2022.