County proclaims October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – The Hays County Commissioners Court proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 27.

Breast cancer is the number one cancer in women, the most diagnosed cancer in Texas women and the second leading cause of death. Addressing Cancer Together, a program powered by United Way for Greater Austin is dedicated to increasing access to breast cancer screening and care in three Central Texas counties.

Hays County has dedicated American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand access to screening, diagnosis, and treatment for uninsured women – this was approved earlier this year on Aug. 2.

“You’re increasing screening, diagnostics and treatment for women in this county,” said Ellen Richards, vice president of United Way Greater Austin at the Sept. 27 meeting. “That means women’s lives will be saved and their economic future secured because they will not face bankruptcy from not having the funds to treat breast cancer.”

The U.S. Preventive Service Task Force recommends a screening mammogram every other year for women ages 50-74 years who are at average risk for breast cancer and advises women in their 40s to discuss screening with their doctor based on personal risk.

“Screening save lives – early detection makes it so breast cancer is more treatable and women are more likely to have better health outcomes,” Richards continued. “Thank you for partnering with us on this, and we are so grateful to have the opportunity to serve women in Hays County.”

Breast cancer is an issue that impacts everyone.

“This is something that touches all of our lives,” said Daniel Guerrero, United Way representative and former mayor of San Marcos. “Certainly, October is a focus on breast cancer and taking care of those that are in need of screenings, support and care. But this is an issue that impacts every single [individual]in our community. There are very few people that can say they have not been touched by cancer of some type, and certainly breast cancer.”

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, a sponsor of the proclamation item, thanked Richards and Guerrero for bringing awareness of the issue to the court.

“So many times, we go through our lives without really being as aware as we should be of certain diseases and other things that happen within our communities,” Ingalsbe said. “I really appreciate all of the work you have done. I think this is an important issue to all of us because of the ARPA funding we gave you – I hope that will help women who are in need who can’t otherwise afford to get this type of service and screening.”