Dripping Springs shuts out rival Buda Johnson

By Amira Van Leeuwen

The Dripping Springs Tigers (5-0 overall, 3-0 district) remain undefeated after a shut-out game against the Buda Johnson Jaguars (2-4 overall, 2-2 district) with a 35-0 victory.

The Tiger offense had a stellar performance Friday night as senior quarterback Austin Novosad threw five touchdown passes. The quarterback-to-runningback/receiver relationship displayed a lot of chemistry.

About two minutes into the first quarter, Novosad threw a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Garon Duncan, and the PAT kicked by Wright was good, putting the Tigers on the board (7-0).

Novosad passed the ball to senior wide receiver Walker Wright for a jet sweep play, gaining 30-yards to put the Tigers in scoring position before making another long touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Kyle Koch who sprinted into the endzone. The extra point, kicked by Wright, was good (14-0).

In the second quarter, Novosad threw a short bullet pass to Koch, and the Tigers scored again as Koch ran into the endzone. The PAT was good, and the Tigers widened the lead (21-0). The Baylor commit threw another touchdown to Duncan, and the extra point was good, keeping the Tigers up (28-0).

The Johnson offense was scrappy but couldn’t make a play against a highly skilled Tiger defense. Junior offensive linebacker Tomsen Vickery forced a fumble, and the whole unit played with intensity and aggression, making it nearly impossible for the Jaguars to score or move the ball.

Dripping Springs Head Coach Galen Zimmerman emphasized the importance of district play. His main message to the team: Don’t be satisfied with Friday nights. In other words, don’t be complacent.

Zimmerman thinks one thing that they can work on is special teams.

“We aren’t very sharp as special teams, and that’ll kill you in big games,” Zimmerman said.

The Tigers’ previously scheduled game against Akins on Thursday has been moved to Friday, Oct. 7 in Austin at 7:30 p.m.