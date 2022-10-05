DS Pumpkin Festival welcomes families

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival invited families and friends out to its second weekend at Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead to experience more fall fun on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

The festival had hundreds of pumpkins in its pumpkin patch of all shapes, sizes and colors for event-goers to choose from. The event also had a Little’s Pickin’ Patch, a space where little ones could pick out small pumpkins. Other kid-friendly activities included: horseshoe, cornhole, kid’s axe throwing, hula hoops, chalk graffiti board, Legos, and a Henna Tattoo booth.

While festival-goers got their faces painted or waited in line for Caricatures, they could enjoy live music from Colton’s Kin. There was also an art garage station for children to paint pumpkins.

Aside from carnival games and arts and crafts, the festival had a variety of different vendors including Connor’s Creamery, Texas Lemonade Co., Bella Bea Boutique, Danny V’s Pickles, Disco Moon Vintage and K.O. BBQ.

Connor’s Creamery was serving different flavors of soft serve ice cream including bubble gum, butter pecan, chocolate swirl, banana ripple, strawberry, pineapple, black raspberry and pumpkin pie. Individuals could add rainbow or chocolate sprinkles.

Chapman Studio Co. Handcrafted Goods was also in attendance to sell kid-friendly arrow sets.

The Monarch Sanctuary Project was in attendance to spread awareness about the endangered species and participate in the Butterfly Jubilee. They were also selling art prints, stickers, temporary tattoos, native plants and Milkweed seed packs.

“We’re just so honored that they asked us to be a part of the Butterfly Jubilee, especially with the butterfly releases of the painted butterfly release,” said Sonia Koschoreck, executive director of the Monarch Sanctuary Project.

There were also several photo opportunities throughout the festival including a photo booth for families and couples.

The fall festivities will continue this weekend with a celebration of indigenous tradition by having Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli and Ancient Aztec dancing with traditional merchandise on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be an American Indian Powwow with ceremonial songs and dances.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 30 and is closed on Tuesdays. Event parking is free and babies 0-3 and individuals older than 65 get in for free. Weekend admission is $10 per person and weekday admission is $5 per person.

For more information visits https://drippingspringspumpkinfestival.com/.