Former Hays County teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – A former Hays CISD teacher was indicted on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of students.

Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

Officers from the Kyle Police Department arrested Palmore on Tuesday, March 1, and charged him with ‘Indecency with a Child’ – this stemmed from a long investigation by law enforcement. Hays CISD was first alerted to the investigation by Kyle PD on Feb. 1. Palmore was immediately placed on leave, and his access to Hays CISD campuses and students was removed on that date.

At a special meeting on March 8, the HCISD Board of Trustees approved the termination of Palmore’s term contract “for good cause as reviewed in closed session” and directed Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright to provide notice to the employee.

Palmore was a substitute teacher for Hays CISD during the spring semester of 2012. He substituted at Blanco Vista and Science Hall elementary schools, as well as Simon Middle School during that time. He was hired full-time by Hays CISD in August 2014 at Blanco Vista Elementary, where he has worked as a second, fourth, and fifth-grade teacher.