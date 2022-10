Makayla White (8) and Georgia Lincoln (23) team up to block a Timberwolf spike. The Hays Hawks traveled to Cedar Park High School on Friday, Sept. 30, where they won in three sets (25-20, 25-23 and 25-21.) The Hawks’ next home game will be Friday, Oct. 14 against cross town rival, Lehman High School. The start time is 6:30 p.m.