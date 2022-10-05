Local teen donates to sheriff’s office

Staff Report

HAYS COUNTY – A local teenager donated supplies to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Bender has been donating to the department for three years now – he started saving up his money by doing chores around the house to buy snacks and drinks. This year, he got his first job and has been setting aside money from his paychecks to pay for the donations.

“Sheriff Gary Cutler would like to extend sincere gratitude to Cody Bender for his continuous generosity,” a representative of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “We appreciate all your support!”