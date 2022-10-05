Mural at Alexis Pointe underway

Alexis Pointe kicks off mural painting on Sept. 11 with Vision Lampasas Mural Committee and Wimberley Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance. Artist Chuck Cordes and volunteers made a lot of progress in just this short time and the sunset was the inspiration for the color scheme.

Katy Starr, Community Relations Director at Alexis Pointe, participates in the silo painting. “My primary role is to take families on tours of our beautiful community and help families navigate the admissions process smoothly,” Starr said. “I also like to get our Wimberley community involved by creating opportunities for residents to connect with volunteers during activities or giant mural projects.”