Sports Briefs

Dripping Springs Volleyball

Senior Mackenzie Plante had 14 kills in Dripping Springs’ 3-0 shutout win over visiting Buda Johnson last Friday night. Plante also had 20 serve receptions and 17 digs. Freshman Henly Anderson had 9 kills and Natalie Arnold had 8. Taylor Tjelmeland led the team with 21 digs followed by Anderson with 18. Dripping Springs 31-10 (9-1) won 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Dripping Springs will host Cornerstone Christian on October 11 and Westlake on October 14, start times are 6:30 p.m.

Wimberley Volleyball

Wimberley’s Rhagen Masur 16 digs against Canyon Lake last Friday in a shutout against Canyon Lake. The Lady Texans’ Laney Hennessee led with 10 kills, Jesse Weeks had 20 assists in the 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 win. Wimberley will host Davenport on October 7 and Boerne on October 14, start times are 6 p.m.