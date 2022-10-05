See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
WISD teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct

Staff Report

WIMBERLEY – A Wimberley ISD teacher was arrested and charged with assault, offensive contact.

David Schachter

David Schachter, 53, was booked into the Hays County Jail and released on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to court records. Schachter was charged with assault (offensive contact), which is a Class C misdemeanor, and he pleaded not guilty.

Schachter started working for WISD in August earlier this year.

“Schachter was immediately placed on administrative leave in early September when the district learned of allegations of inappropriate conduct,” the district said in a statement. “He has since resigned his position and is no longer working in the district. WISD has worked in cooperation with local law enforcement throughout the investigation process.”

A pre-trial conference is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

