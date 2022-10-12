Alexis Pointe resident awarded “Greatest of All Time Neighbor” Award

By Amira Van Leeuwen

WIMBERLEY —Alexis Pointe Senior Assisted Living residents were enjoying their usual happy hour when Community Relations Director Katy Starr and Mayor Gina Fulkerson came barreling down the driveway with a cart of balloons, adult beverages and a pumpkin walnut cake.

Resident Jack Roach was not expecting to be awarded the “Greatest of All Time Neighbor Award.”

During a short award ceremony, Roach was gifted a Hula girl for his golf cart, a hat that said ‘Great Neighbor’ and a trophy that said ‘You’re the Goat.’ Fulkerson also announced Oct. 7 be named “Jack Roach Greatest of All Time Neighbor Day” in his honor.

According to the Alexis Pointe community, Roach is the greatest neighbor of all time because he welcomes new residents and assists residents with rides to appointments or when they need extra help at home.

Roach is also a regular meal delivery volunteer for women who can’t make it to the dining room. He is also always smiling and greets everybody.

Resident Petesie Lee said she had to be careful that he wasn’t suspicious. Lee said that Jack helped her by bringing lunch when she couldn’t walk.

“You’re just so kind to everybody and help everybody out,” Starr said. “That’s just who you are, and that’s really inspiring to all of us.”