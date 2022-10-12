Login
October 12, 2022
Kyle couple sets up iconic Halloween decorations
October 12, 2022
Esperanza Orosco instills hope in the community: Clothes closet and food program offers unique services
October 12, 2022
How one community bands together to support a local coach
October 12, 2022
Kyle couple sets up iconic Halloween decorations
October 5, 2022
Dripping Springs shuts out rival Buda Johnson
October 5, 2022
Johnson Jaguars defeated by Dripping Springs Tigers
October 5, 2022
Buda Johnson faces shut out from rival Dripping Springs
October 5, 2022
Hawks overcome Timberwolves
Happy 142nd Birthday, Kyle!
Happy 142nd Birthday, Kyle!
By
Ashley Kontnier
on
October 12, 2022
Community
Kyle
News
PHOTOs BY ASHLEY KONTNIER Members of the Lehman High School Navy JROTC march proudly down Center Street at the 2022 Kyle Founder’s Day Parade.
The Lehman High School Lobo mascot entertains people of all ages in front of Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park.
Members of the Kyle VFW Post 12058 wave as they parade down the street.
Ashley Kontnier
