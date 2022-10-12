See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
You are at:»»»Hays County creates Pet Resource Center
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO A Pet Resource Center is in the works for Hays County. From left: Teresa Adams (Animal Arts), Dr. Sara Pizano (Team Shelter USA), Heather Lewis (Animal Arts), Sharri Levine Boyett (Judge Becerra’s Animal Advocate Advisor) and Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

Hays County creates Pet Resource Center

By on Hays County, News

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – It’s no secret that the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter and animal shelters across the state have been dealing with overcapacity. Hays County is hoping to relieve that burden. 

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra met with Dr. Sara Pizano and Team Shelter USA to dream and imagine how a centralized animal shelter would look this year in April. On Sept. 27, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved a request for proposals for an organization to assist with the creation, development and operation of a Pet Resource Center. 

The Pet Resource Center will be a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind social service campus that will better support the people and pets in the Hays County community. 

“Things must change, the old way of animal sheltering is not working and capacity excesses all around the country are proving that a new, sustainable approach is crucial,” Becerra said in a news release. “The Human and Animal Support Service model will be the basis of this new approach.

Becerra gives Sharri Levine Boyett, his animal advocate advisor, credit and thanks for her knowledge and insight.  

“A Pet Resource Center will keep people and pets together by providing pet retention assistance, veterinary services, and shelter diversion. This is a major stride in the right direction,” Boyett said.

About Author

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.