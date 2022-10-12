Hays County creates Pet Resource Center

By Megan Wehring

HAYS COUNTY – It’s no secret that the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter and animal shelters across the state have been dealing with overcapacity. Hays County is hoping to relieve that burden.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra met with Dr. Sara Pizano and Team Shelter USA to dream and imagine how a centralized animal shelter would look this year in April. On Sept. 27, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved a request for proposals for an organization to assist with the creation, development and operation of a Pet Resource Center.

The Pet Resource Center will be a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind social service campus that will better support the people and pets in the Hays County community.

“Things must change, the old way of animal sheltering is not working and capacity excesses all around the country are proving that a new, sustainable approach is crucial,” Becerra said in a news release. “The Human and Animal Support Service model will be the basis of this new approach.”

Becerra gives Sharri Levine Boyett, his animal advocate advisor, credit and thanks for her knowledge and insight.

“A Pet Resource Center will keep people and pets together by providing pet retention assistance, veterinary services, and shelter diversion. This is a major stride in the right direction,” Boyett said.