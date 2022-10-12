How one community bands together to support a local coach

By Megan Wehring

Breast Cancer Awareness Month has a new meaning for one local family.

After an unrelenting back injury that would not heal over a period of a couple of months, Terry Lawrence’s doctor ordered an MRI. It was assumed that the pain was being caused by a slipped disc, pinched nerve or a stress fracture – but the family was blindsided with the results that showed cancer in his spine in July 2022.

Following a series of multiple scans, it was determined that the cancer originated in his breast. Though it is rare, 1% of men get breast cancer.

“It was a big shock,” Terry said. “I think every time you get information like that, it’s a shock, and the hardest part is having to tell your kids and your wife. I was more worried about them than myself.”

Rhonda Lawrence, Terry’s wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2021. It was caught at Stage 0 and only required a lumpectomy but now requires more frequent scans to maintain a close eye on it.

Also, a grandmother in the family has faced breast cancer resurface after being in remission for 10 years. She had a double mastectomy on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and the family said she is “doing great.”

More than baseball

Terry has one name that is near and dear to his heart: Coach.

In his college days, Terry played center fielder at Blinn College and Texas A&M University. Then in 1981, he was drafted to play for the San Francisco Giants but decided to forego the offer to support his family – Terry and Rhonda married shortly after in 1982.

Terry, Rhonda and their two kids, Britni and Brandon, moved to Buda in 1997. Since Brandon was 6 years old at the time, he was enrolled in a T-ball program and the Manchaca Optimist Youth Sports Complex quickly became a home away from home.

Terry also started coaching private hitting instruction in his backyard batting cage but eventually, Manchaca allowed him to set up shop at its facility.

“[The game] is just a passion of mine,” Terry said. “When I started having kids and I started getting into the coaching part of it, that’s when my son got into baseball and from that point on, I was coaching teams and doing private hitting instruction. I’ve been doing that for 30 years or something like that. I’ve spent my whole life to get these kids to be good baseball players but also give them a chance to see God and see God through me.”

Earlier this year in July, Terry had the special opportunity to go on a mission trip to Nicaragua less than a week after his cancer diagnosis.

“When I got there, we started a baseball program for the youth,” Terry said. “I got to see a whole other world – [I realized] how blessed we are over here and how blessed they think they are over there.”

Baseball has become more than a game for Terry. Despite receiving unimaginable news, he still thinks about his second family on the field.

“I still get to go out in the evenings with the kids most of the time when I’m feeling like I can,” Terry said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of medicine they give me at the doctor, when I go out there [to the field], every bit of the pain goes away. Spending time with those kids is a huge part of my life.”

From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Manchaca/Buda community came together for a benefit to support Terry and his fight against cancer. Several people attended ranging from relatives of the family, friends, parents of players, and coaches.

When asked about Terry’s impact on the community, the attendees echoed similar points about his generosity.

Colton Boothe grew up with Terry in his life since he was about nine or 10 years old since he was best friends with his son, Brandon Lawrence, and now they coach together. He describes Terry as a second father.

“He has impacted probably more lives than anybody that I know,” Boothe said. “With as many kids that he has coached and given lessons to, he has touched so many kids in a great way to give them a passion for this game and life in general.”

Lucas Abbott also described Terry as a father figure. He was one of Terry’s players for eight years and then joined his coaching staff.

“[Terry], you are like a father to me,” Abbott said. “You have a whole community backing you. Stay strong like I know you will. You are going to keep fighting, and I know you will get over this thing.”

Marc Madeley, father of Breydon (13) and Peyton (12), and Abbie Dougherty, a parent of former players, both spoke about Terry’s kindness to his team.

“We’ve known Terry for about 18 months and in that time, it’s amazing how much knowledge he has but also how much he cares about the kids,” Madeley said. “There might be somebody that knows more than Terry, but in terms of how much he loves the kids, from the first lesson we have had, he’s been like a family friend to myself, my wife and our kids.”

“Coach Terry holds a special place in my heart,” Dougherty said. “He is undoubtedly one of the most genuine and kind coaches in the community. … Coach Terry has impacted our family’s lives in many ways. After a big hit in a game, our boys always wanted to text Coach Terry right away. He would always respond with ‘ATTA BABY!’ His unwavering support and encouragement for his players (and their families) are second to none.”

Madeley added that Terry has instilled confidence in not only his son and daughter, but the rest of the team, through his contagious positivity.

“We have been around some coaches who are negative, and [Terry] is always positive,” Madeley said. “It’s amazing how much that helps the kids to have a positive role model that is helping them rather than somebody who is yelling at them.”

A new perspective

While the cancer diagnosis has been all-consuming for the Lawrence family, Terry sees it as almost a blessing to have the opportunity to spend quality time with his loved ones.

“I got a warning light that a lot of people don’t get,” Terry said. “A lot of people are taken out of this world instantly, and I got a warning light that said, “Hey, life is precious and short. And oh, by the way, you better make sure that everything is in order.” I’ve gotten time to do that, and I’m extremely grateful. When you get over the shock of the whole thing, it really is a major blessing. I get an opportunity to spend really good, quality time with my wife who has been the best caregiver in the world and reflect on the past.”

Rhonda agreed that it makes you think about your actions and time.

“It makes you very thankful and grateful for everything you have and all of the time that you do have with your family,” Rhonda said. “We all don’t know when the end is going to be. He said that he kind of got a wake-up call. It makes you more intentional with people and what you spend your time on. It has changed life drastically. But he even said that he feels it is a blessing because you do get to stop and smell the roses instead of just flying through our daily lives.”

Terry was able to avoid undergoing chemotherapy, but he did have radiation quickly after the diagnosis in July. Now, he’s going through endocrine therapy which involved injections and oral pills.

The next step is a positron emission tomography (PET) scan in November.