Ronald McDonald House raises $870K

By Amira Van Leeuwen

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMHC CTX) raised over $870,000 at its 33rd Annual Bandana Ball on Sept. 23.

The night’s festivities included a live auction, longhorns, games, music and a seated dinner. Some live auction items were a vacation package to Barbados, a meet-and-greet VIP concert experience with country singer Parker McCollum, a mountain adventure trip to Montana and a beach package to Mexico.

Kendra Scott, Balfour Beatty, St. David’s Health Care, A.R.C Pediatrics, DLA Piper, Frazier Foods, LLC and Rhinory were a few sponsors for the ball.

“Having a party is one thing, but to have a party with a purpose, it takes on a lot more relevance and importance,” said Carolyn Schwarz, RMHC CTX chief executive officer.

Although RMHC CTX is honored to serve families who travel every year to Austin for their care, they are filled to capacity and currently have to turn away six out of every 10 families that request their services.

Luckily, the ball was the organization’s largest annual fundraising event and has been crucial to effectively carrying out its mission to keep families close during a child’s illness or injury.

“We’ve seen that as the Austin medical landscape grows, so does the demand for our programs. The funds raised at this year’s Bandana Ball are a huge step in ensuring that families are well supported during this traumatic time in their lives,” Schwarz said.

Schwarz said the funds raised would ensure that families get the top level of support, allowing them to have 100% free lodging, food and support services.

“By providing and keeping families close to their hospitalized child, we are reducing a psychological burden for families, we’re reducing their financial burden because many of our families would never be able to afford a hotel even if there was a room available,” Schwarz said. “We take care of the family so that the family can focus on the sick child.”

Aside from Bandana Ball, RMHC CTX holds several other campaigns, including the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Happy Wheels Carts, and Healing Hearts programs.

Individuals interested in learning more about RMHC, volunteering or donating can visit rmhc-ctx.org.