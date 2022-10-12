Texans blowout Jarrell Cougars

By Albert Sanchez

WIMBERLEY – On Friday, Oct. 7, the Texans from Wimberley High School hosted the Cougars from Jarrell High School. The Texans were celebrating their homecoming before a large home crowd. The Texans opened their first game of district play with a lopsided win over Jarrell HS.

The Texans’ offensive was well balanced with 227 yards of passing and 384 yards of rushing. Notable game stats were Sophomore QB Cody Stoever (No.2) 157 passing yards and 141 rushing yards on 12 carries. Senior QB Dane Hennessee (No.10) came in late in the game and passed for 70 yards.

Wide receiver Noah Birdsong led the way with 4 receptions for 63 yards. The final score was Wimberley HS 73 and Jarrell HS 14.

The Texans’ next home game is with Navarro High School on Oct. 21.