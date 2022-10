By Albert Sanchez

WIMBERLEY – The Wimberley Texans capped off their homecoming festivities as they crowned their king and queen on Friday, Oct. 7, at Texans Stadium.

During the halftime celebration, the homecoming court gathered on the field and the king and queen were announced.

The Texan student body voted Azula Hunter-Thiam as homecoming queen and Tru Couch as homecoming king.

Couch also had a great performance on the field with 2 receptions for 42 yards.