Texans lose a close match with SA Davenport HS

By Albert Sanchez

WIMBERLEY – On Friday, Oct. 7 (Homecoming night,) the Texans of Wimberley High School (24-10) hosted The Wolves from SA Davenport HS (30-5).

The first loss of the match for the Texans came in game one with a score of 23-25. The Texans won the second game 25-21, but could not close out the Wolves (3rd game loss 18-25 and 4th game loss 22-25).

The Texans are currently in 4th place in district and the Wolves hold on to 1st place in district play.

The next home game for the Texans is Oct. 14 against Boerne High School.