The fight to end Alzheimer’s

By Brittany Anderson

HAYS COUNTY — Advocacy on behalf of the Hispanic community’s fight against Alzheimer’s is needed now more than ever.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hispanic Americans are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s and other dementias than older white Americans. In less than 30 years, the number of Hispanic elders with Alzheimer’s or other dementias could increase from nearly 200,000 today to as many as 1.3 million.

Andrea Taurins is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association chapter that serves over 20 counties in Central Texas. The association provides programs and information to residents throughout the area about Alzheimer’s and holds various fundraising events, which have raised millions of dollars to fund Alzheimer’s research.

Taurins said that because the Hispanic population is less likely to go to the doctor in general as they have likely experienced more healthcare discrimination than some other populations, there is a “known lack of diversity” in Alzheimer’s/dementia clinical trials.

According to a survey conducted by the association, despite 78% of the Hispanic population expressing interest in trials, that number is not reflected in the reality of the population being tested.

“Without diversity, we’re not getting the most complete understanding of how racial and ethnic differences could affect safety and effective potential new treatment,” Taurins said, adding that this could cause them to be diagnosed at a later stage when they are already more cognitively and physically impaired.

Taurins also said that some of these challenges can be attributed simply to cultural differences, noting that there is an issue with “not culturally competent doctors” who are not from or aware of their patient’s culture and are thus unable to adequately meet their needs.

“Getting someone to see the doctor is a challenge in general, but in the Hispanic population, that is a larger challenge,” Taurins said. “So many have experienced discrimination, they don’t feel comfortable. Providers don’t really understand unique experiences that they have and their background and their culture.”

The association holds several programs during Hispanic Heritage Month geared towards the Hispanic population in an effort to combat the disparities and stigma experienced, along with providing resources that can benefit this community specifically while spreading awareness.

The association also provides all of its information in Spanish on its website at www.alz.org, and its 24/7 helpline, which can be contacted at (800) 272-3900, also has Spanish-speaking assistants.

The association’s work extends outside of Hispanic Heritage Month, too. Its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set to take place on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Funds raised at the walk will go towards funding of the association’s programs and services; currently, it is funding four different Alzheimer’s research projects within the Central Texas area.

Taurins said that the walk is “empowering:” to let people know they’re not alone, create awareness, and not just benefit those suffering from Alzheimer’s, but provide support for their caregivers, too.

Ultimately, seeing your healthcare provider is key — not just in case there is an underlying issue that has not yet been discovered, but because it can also provide support and resources for potential caregivers.

“We want them to take care of themselves; communicate with their physician; understand the disease, the warning signs and what can be done; and speak with their doctor about support and help for someone who has been diagnosed or is experiencing Alzheimer’s,” Taurins said.