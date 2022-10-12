Vendor receives permit in Dripping Springs

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – An applicant was given the green light to have a mobile food vendor on their property in Dripping Springs.

On Oct. 4, the Dripping Springs City Council approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a mobile food vendor for longer than 10 days located at 501 Old Fitzhugh Road. The food truck is on-site with the Sidecar Tasting Room wine bar. While there has previously been a food truck on the property, it operated for increments of less than 10 days which did not require a CUP – the permit would allow for the food truck to be on the property on a more permanent basis.

The mobile food vendor must follow certain requirements for the CUP:

• Decibel level shall not exceed 65. Decibel level shall be measured at the property line.

• Hours of operation are limited to the closing time of 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• The property adheres to all Fire and Life Safety Codes found in the International Fire Code.

• Should the City find the mobile food truck to create health and safety issues due to any reasons, the City Administrator may request that the Applicant remove any vehicle from the site. The Applicant shall comply with the City Administrator’s request.

• This Conditional Use Permit automatically renews for successive two (2) year periods unless an objection is raised by the City Administrator based on either:

• A history of poor code compliance.

• A revision to the Comprehensive Plan that renders the CUP incompatible.

• The City Administrator may revoke a CUP for failure to comply with municipal regulations and the condition.

The Historic Preservation Commission approved a certificate of appropriateness for the mobile food truck at its Sept. 1 meeting.

Mayor Bill Foulds questioned if the CUP could be revoked if the Historic Preservation Commission feels like the mobile food truck no longer follows appropriateness guidelines.

“It’s my understanding that as long as they are doing what they said in their certificate of appropriateness application, they can’t revoke it,” answered Tory Carpenter, senior planner. “But really, we are looking at code violations – so if there is an excess of decibel level or trash, those kinds of concerns on the property, that would be a reason for not automatically renewing the permit from the CUP perspective.”