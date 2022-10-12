Wimberley ISD to launch Citizen School Watch Safety Program

STAFF REPORT

WIMBERLEY – Wimberley ISD is introducing community member school safety watch teams at all four campuses.

The program will be open to all Wimberley Valley community members, including WISD parents and other citizens. Participants in the program will be required to receive two-to-three hours of safety training provided by the district. Patrol team members’ duties will be at the direction of the campus administration and can be in a variety of roles, with a primary focus of being an additional set of responsible eyes and ears on the campuses.

A team member also might work at a variety of times, including at morning drop-off, lunchtime, recess, afternoon pick-up and/or at special events such as Grandparents’ Day, award ceremonies, pep rallies and field days. Participants in the program will also be required to pass a full background check.

If you’re interested in serving in the program, fill out this form: https://forms.gle/s4Lk7Md73JUrcj8H8.