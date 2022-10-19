Buda expands STAR transportation services

By Brittany Anderson

BUDA — Buda seniors will now have more options to help them get out and garner a sense of independence through a well-loved and much-used van ride service.

The Buda City Council unanimously approved to expand the city’s Seniors Taking a Ride (STAR) transportation program by extending its hours and hiring another driver.

The STAR program has been in the city since 2005, offering a van service to Buda residents who are 60 or older, or anyone with a disability, in order to help promote independence and enhance their quality of life. The program is free for seniors, and they can be taken to routine medical appointments, banks, grocery stores, shopping centers and more within the Buda, Kyle and San Marcos service area.

In 2021, the program saw 644 riders. That number has jumped to 1,128 riders this year, bolstering the need for more hours and driver accessibility.

A handful of residents who utilize the program showed up to support the item, with one explaining that the population of Buda’s senior citizens is growing and that it is difficult to have to give up their vehicles and not be fully independent. This service, another said, offers freedom without having to depend on someone else for a ride.

The item initially offered two options. Option one would expand the van’s weekly hours from its current 18 hours to around 30-36, and hire another driver at an additional $8,600 a year — which is something that Mayor Pro Tem Evan Ture said could easily be found within the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget of $102 million.

Additionally, the city may be able to apply for a grant to get another van. The city of Buda is part of the CapMetro Austin Urbanized Area and eligible for Section 5307 funds, which makes federal resources available to urbanized areas for transit capital and operating assistance.

Option two was an OnDemand Rideshare program, using the Uber Kyle $3.14 program as an example. However, council members Matt Smith and Paul Daugerau voiced some apprehension towards implementing a program like this and that it wasn’t quite necessary for Buda yet.

City clerk Alicia Ramirez suggested that the council implement the first option “incrementally,” giving staff the ability to assess the community’s need, although the dais felt that because funds were available now, extending hours and hiring another driver was a “no-brainer.”

“We want to be in front of the curve, not behind it,” council member LaVonia Horne-Williams said.

The van runs Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rides can be reserved up to 30 days in advance, or at least a minimum of two business days’ notice. To schedule a ride or obtain additional information, contact STAR at (512) 523-1014 or complete the Registration/Request Form which can be found on the city of Buda website.