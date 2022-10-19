Dripping Springs hosts Songwriters Festival

Photo by Wayland D. Clark

Marcedes Carroll performs during the Dripping Springs Songwriters Festival on the Destination Dripping Springs Stage in the Warehouse District. Carroll was among dozens of songwriters in town. A powerful singer and prolific songwriter with visual lyrics that reflect upon her mountainous roots, Carroll was born in Colorado and raised in Montana. As a young girl, Carroll says she always wanted to be a singer and sang lullabies to her little brother and the Titanic theme song over and over to her grandmother. Her latest release is “She’s Pretty Vol 2” available at marcedescarroll.com.