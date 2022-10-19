DS Pumpkin Festival continues

The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is continuing through Oct. 30. Located at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, the festival is chock-full of fun, family-friendly fall activities like a corn pit, petting zoo, monster-themed maze, live music, outdoor games, art stations, tons of food trucks and market vendors and plenty of autumn photo-ops and pumpkins to choose from at the pumpkin patch. Visit www.drippingspringspumpkinfestival.com for more information.