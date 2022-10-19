See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine Hays Free Press | News-Dispatch
See the 2022 Women in Business Magazine
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Members of the Hays High School swim team, YMCA Camp Moody and family/friends helped celebrate the life of Lance Clary on Friday, Oct. 7.

Hays CISD honors Lance Clary

By Megan Wehring

BUDA  –The Hays CISD community honored the life of a longtime educator and coach.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Hays High School swim team and YMCA Camp Moody came together to unveil a plaque that celebrates the life of Coach Lance Clary – he was a beloved mentor, coach, family member and friend. The Hays CISD community was struck with the unbelievable loss of Clary earlier this year.

The plaque is located near the entrance of the Camp Moody Natatorium. 

On hand to help commemorate the plaque were Hays High assistant athletic coordinator Danny Preuss, Hays High head swimming and water polo coach Justyn Payne, as well as family and friends including wife Tracy Clary.

Megan Navarro (formerly Wehring) graduated from Texas State University in May 2020 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. In June 2020, she started a summer internship at the Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch through the Dow Jones News Fund and Texas Press Association. She then earned her way to a reporter position later that summer and now, she serves as the editor of the newspaper. Working for a small publication, Navarro wears multiple hats. She has various responsibilities including managing a team of reporters, making editorial decisions, overseeing social media posts, fact checking, writing her own articles and more. Navarro has a heart for storytelling and she believes that journalists are equipped to share the stories that are important to the community.

