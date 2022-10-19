Hays CISD honors Lance Clary

By Megan Wehring

BUDA –The Hays CISD community honored the life of a longtime educator and coach.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Hays High School swim team and YMCA Camp Moody came together to unveil a plaque that celebrates the life of Coach Lance Clary – he was a beloved mentor, coach, family member and friend. The Hays CISD community was struck with the unbelievable loss of Clary earlier this year.

The plaque is located near the entrance of the Camp Moody Natatorium.

On hand to help commemorate the plaque were Hays High assistant athletic coordinator Danny Preuss, Hays High head swimming and water polo coach Justyn Payne, as well as family and friends including wife Tracy Clary.