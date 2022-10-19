Second Buda Rodeo draws a crowd

The Buda Rodeo was held over the weekend at Pinballz Kingdom for the second year in a row. Put on by the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, spectators filled the bleachers and lined up along the fence to enjoy the two-night event. Friday night’s festivities included mutton busting and a few rounds of “redneck olympics,” and Saturday night featured more button busting plus bull riding. A variety of local food trucks and vendors were also available on site.