Second Buda Rodeo draws a crowd

The Buda Rodeo was held over the weekend at Pinballz Kingdom for the second year in a row. Put on by the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, spectators filled the bleachers and lined up along the fence to enjoy the two-night event. Friday night’s festivities included mutton busting and a few rounds of “redneck olympics,” and Saturday night featured more button busting plus bull riding. A variety of local food trucks and vendors were also available on site.
Photo by Brittany Anderson
-
-
Photo by Brittany Anderson Dozens of young cowboys and cowgirls participated in the mutton busting event, from Buda to Arlington to Mexico. Mutton busting is a “kid version” of bull riding where children ride sheep and try to stay on as long as possible before being bucked off.
-
-
Photo by Brittany Anderson Some of Friday night’s dust-kicking “redneck olympics” activities included running laps in inflatable tubes while trying to avoid being head-butted by a bull.