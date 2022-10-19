Tigers swept 3-0 by the Chaparrals

By Albert Sanchez

DRIPPING SPRINGS – On Friday, Oct. 14, Dripping Springs High School hosted the

Chaparrals from Westlake High School. The Chaps swept the Tigers (25-18, 25-20 and 26-24).

The Tigers are in 3rd place with a district record of 11-2 with 3 games remaining on the schedule.

The Chaps are currently in 2nd with a district record of 12-2. During the first round of district play, Sept. 13, the Tigers swept the Chaps 3-0 on the road at Westlake High School. The Tigers’ next home game will be against Bowie High School on Oct. 25.