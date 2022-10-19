WMGA tournament coming up

By Megan Wehring

WIMBERLEY – Golfers in Wimberley will be heading for the green soon.

The Woodcreek Men’s Golf Association (WMGA) announced the Club and Senior Championship Tournament to be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Double J Ranch Golf Club located at 1 Pro Lane in Wimberley.

The two-day tournament, which has taken place annually since 1975, is considered to be the highlight of the season for Wimberley area golfers.

The Club and Senior Champions are announced at the end of the two days and an award recognition dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Club Champion must play from the blue tees and the Senior Champion from the white tees. The Senior Champion must be at least 70 years old.

The Club Champion and Senior Club Champion will have the lowest gross score for each category. Other winners are based on the lowest net score for the two days.

Players must be members of the WMGA for 2022 and fill out a WMGA Club Championship Registration Form available on the Double J Ranch Golf Club bulletin board in the clubhouse – the registration form and $60 entry fee are due no later than Nov. 10.

Players need to have a current United States Golf Association’s Golf Handicap Information Network handicap and consider Double J Ranch Golf Club as their home course.

For more information about the event, contact WMGA President Mike Schneider at mikedschneider@twc.com.