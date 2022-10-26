Buda PD awarded TPCA accreditation

STAFF REPORT

BUDA– The Buda Police Department recently earned the “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” award from the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Buda Police Chief Bo Kidd presented the details about the accreditation and presentation of the award at the Buda City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The TPCA Accreditation Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with more than 168 best business practices for Texas law enforcement. These best practices, which cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including the use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations, have been carefully developed by Texas law enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individuals’ rights.

“Evaluation for TPCA is a voluntary process that required the Buda Police Department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations,” Kidd said.

Beginning in 2019, the department started the extensive process to become an “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices. Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review were requested.

This final on-site review occurred on Aug. 17 and 18 and was conducted by trained police chiefs from other areas of the state. Review results were sent to the TPCA Accreditation Committee for final analysis and decision to award “Accredited” status.

“The high standards set by Chief Kidd and carried out by the Buda police force are not surprising,” said Micah Grau, city manager. “The professionalism of our officers is second to none.”

The Buda Police Department is the 188th agency in the state of Texas to be accredited and the first one in Hays County.

“The Buda Police Department has always been committed to excellence and this is an extension of that,” Kidd said. “This process allowed an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure Buda citizens that its Police Department is conforming to the current state-of-the-art best practices in law enforcement.”

The Buda Police Department also will be recognized at the TPCA Annual Conference in April 2023.

More information and a description of the program may be viewed on the Texas Police Chiefs Association website at www.texaspolicechiefs.org.