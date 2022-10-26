Dripping Springs QB named 2023 All-American

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs High School senior quarterback Austin Novosad has been named a 2023 All-American and selected to play in the 23rd annual All-American Bowl.

The Baylor commit is one out of only 100 high school football players in the country to play.

Novosad has also had other offers from Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas Tech and TCU.

Novosad has thrown more than 7,500 yards and 95 touchdowns for the Tigers. He also helped the Tigers get to a 6-1 district record in their new 6A district.

So far this season, the 6’4’’, 195-pound quarterback has made 19 touchdowns and averages about 13 yards per pass. Novosad has a nearly 63% pass completion rate.

Previously, Novosad was awarded the Texas District 12-5A D-1 Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2020. As a junior in 2021, he was awarded Texas District 12-5A-I Overall MVP.

The 2023 All-American Bowl will feature an East vs. West matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Jan. 7. It will also air on NBC and Peacock.