Novosad stands with his newly-acquired All American jersey.

Dripping Springs QB named 2023 All-American

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS   Dripping Springs High School senior quarterback Austin Novosad has been named a 2023 All-American and selected to play in the 23rd annual All-American Bowl. 

PHOTO BY AMIRA VAN LEEUWEN
Dripping Springs senior quarterback Austin Novosad looks to pass the ball against the Westlake Chaparrals on Friday, Oct. 14.

The Baylor commit is one out of only 100 high school football players in the country to play. 

Novosad has also had other offers from Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas Tech and TCU.

Novosad has thrown more than 7,500 yards and 95 touchdowns for the Tigers. He also helped the Tigers get to a 6-1 district record in their new 6A district. 

So far this season, the 6’4’’, 195-pound quarterback has made 19 touchdowns and averages about 13 yards per pass. Novosad has a nearly 63% pass completion rate. 

Previously, Novosad was awarded the Texas District 12-5A D-1 Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2020. As a junior in 2021, he was awarded Texas District 12-5A-I Overall MVP.

The 2023 All-American Bowl will feature an East vs. West matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Jan. 7. It will also air on NBC and Peacock. 

