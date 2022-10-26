DS adds parcels, projects to TIRZ

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS– Last week, the Dripping Springs City Council approved updating two Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ) to add more parcels and projects.

On Oct. 18, the Dripping Springs City Council approved ordinances amending TIRZ 1 (Town Center) and TIRZ 2 (Southwest) to update the project plans including additional parcels and modified projects.

The city is facing a major challenge: accommodating continuous growth.

According to the latest census numbers issued for 2020, the city had a large increase in its population in the last 10 years, and that number is even higher in the extraterritorial jurisdiction and school district. This pattern is expected to continue.

The total estimated cost for potential projects in TIRZ 1 (Town Center) is $30,850,000 with an estimated proportionate share of $20,037,500. Proportionate share means that some of the projects cross over into TIRZ 2.

Potential projects in TIRZ 1 include:

• Old Fitzhugh Road: Street and drainage improvements with improved streetscape (sidewalks and lighting).

• Town Center improvements: Street, drainage, street trees, way-finding signage, street lighting and sidewalk improvements downtown.

• Triangle/US 290/RR12 area road and drainage improvements.

• City Hall: Site acquisition and building as a portion of the Town Center.

• Garza Road ROW (North Street): Acquisition and improvements to connect Mercer to Heritage Subdivision.

• Public parking in the downtown area.

• Creek Road Project.

• Stephenson Building Project.

• Downtown Road, Sidewalk & Drainage Master Plan.

• Downtown bathrooms.

The total estimated cost for potential projects in TIRZ 2 (Southwest) is $30,900,000 with an estimated proportionate cost of $11,212,500.

Potential projects in TIRZ 2 (that are not in TIRZ 1) include street and drainage improvements to Ramirez Lane and the Wallace Street Project.

“One of the biggest changes is we had 100% of Old Fitzhugh Road costs go to TIRZ 1,” said Laura Mueller, city attorney. “But as we look at this project further and how much it’s going to benefit the whole city through economic development, it will benefit TIRZ 2 so we shifted that to be available for funding.”

The TIRZ board also recommended including the Dripping Springs Community Library with the condition that the library staff would need to provide a written petition requesting TIRZ funds.