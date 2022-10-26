DSHS students named AP scholars

By Megan Wehring

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Nearly 100 Dripping Springs High School students received recognition from College Board for their performance on Advanced Placement (AP) exams administered in the spring.

AP Scholar Awards are presented on several different levels based on the average score on the exams and the cumulative number of tests taken:

• AP Scholar: Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.

• AP Scholar with Honor: Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

• AP Scholar with Distinction: Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

The 93 students combined to take a total of 421 exams last spring with 78% of the exams receiving scores of 3, 4 or 5, which can earn credit at most colleges and universities.

Of the students recognized, 41 were named AP Scholar, 25 were awarded AP Scholar with Honor and 27 collected the highest honor of AP Scholar with Distinction.

AP SCHOLAR WITH DISTINCTION

• Tate Anderson

• Taylor Barnett

• Teresa Brod

• Nora Bucher

• Lauren Caffrey

• Julia Carter

• Priya Chandrani

• Evelyn Chis

• Reagan Harris

• Sophie Hassell

• Joseph Holmes

• Austin Hovatter

• Bailey Inglish

• Ian Jones

• Ryan Kaiser

• Shaun Kurian

• James Lee

• Celeste Lohman

• Nicholas Misko

• Joshua Oliphant

• Rushil Ramchand

• Portia Schaeffer-Preston

• Kinsey Silcox

• Savannah Staker

• Kate Tressler

• Athena Turner

• Jackson Wiedemann

AP SCHOLAR WITH HONOR

• Maya Bisett

• Hannah Caddell

• Jordan Cox

• Nathan Crutchfield

• Ayden Dennis

• Quentin Dollard

• Audrey Edwards

• Gabriella Erb

• Justin Garrity

• Leo Griffin

• Margot Heltzel

• Rebekah Johnson

• Tristan Ladue

• Graham Lord

• Travis Mora

• Reagan Otten

• Perri Parnell

• Ella Revill

• Michael Richardson

• Linan Scott

• Jackson Sihler

• Sofia Sites

• Asher Spies

• Austin Van Burkleo

• Austin Wolfe

AP SCHOLAR

• Spencer Austin

• Connor Belusar

• Jackson Berthelsen

• Mary Audrey Bininger-Harrell

• Makenna Blakesley

• Aidan Brunner

• Zoe Costanza

• Alexandria Driskell

• Hayden Ely

• Eowyn Fushille

• Aaliyah Gartner

• Zoi Gilchrist

• Michael Goertz

• Mattie Gretzinger

• Peyton Grot-Lopp

• Kyra Heflin

• Michelle Hiller

• Isaiah Hoffman

• Maxwell Ingram

• Rylie Jensen

• Kayla Johnson

• John Martinez

• Reed Mohon

• Mallory Neff

• Natasha Newton

• Kiera O’Connor

• Mia Perez

• Preston Poovala

• Marianne Porter

• Owen Racis

• Nicholas Ramirez

• Anna Rhode

• Sara Rothermel

• Riley Sisson

• Alyssa Stradling

• Alexandra Thomas

• Eden Tomhave

• Morgan Trail

• Drew Turner

• Maegan Vickers

• Aidan Young