By Amira Van Leeuwen

WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD student puppy raisers are partnering with Freedom Canines International (FCI), which is a nonprofit organization that raises, trains and socializes life-saving assistance dogs for the first year of their lives.

Students from Wimberley High School welcomed puppies Glow, Luna and Nox onto campus as they entered training last Wednesday and received their official “puppy in training” capes. The dogs will wear their “puppy in training” capes while working in public.

During class and FCI Club training sessions, students can work with puppies and dogs in advanced training.

FCI instructor Todd Kier said that partnering with WISD is a “win-win” scenario.

“Students learn about behavior and training and eventually have the opportunity to see their hard work change the life of someone in need,” Kier said.

The dogs are raised for the first eight weeks of life and then go to their raiser’s home for about a year.

After 14 months, the dogs return to Kier for advanced training, where they will train to become Diabetic Alert Dogs, Mobility Service Dogs and Hearing Dogs. Advanced training takes six to eight months, where they learn how to pick up items like money or phones.

“The first year of training is more about socialization and really good manners than the advanced skills that Todd and I teach in advanced training,” FCI instructor Becky Kier said. “So we’re working with the students during class and during our club time together on all of the behaviors from walking nicely, leaving food on the ground, doing their sits and downs and stays.”

FCI also works with Disciplinary Alternative Education Program students teaching a curriculum that promotes social and emotional learning through hands-on activities with puppies in training.

To donate, volunteer or apply for a dog, visit freedomcanines.com.